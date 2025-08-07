How Roman Anthony can get the full $230 million in his Red Sox contract extension

Roman Anthony will be building his empire in Boston for the foreseeable future after he signed an eight-year, $130 million extension with the Red Sox on Wednesday. The fine details of the pact are complicated, but Anthony could end up earning $230 million over the life of the contract.

To do so, he's going to have to play some incredible baseball over the next nine years. There's another $70 million for Anthony to earn based on how he finishes in this year's Rookie of the Year race, future MVP votes, and how many All-Star appearances he makes.

But the 21-year-old is off to a tremendous start to his career, so betting on himself -- while also getting a pretty nice bag of cash at such an early age -- seems like a solid move for the former No. 1 prospect in baseball. It should work out great for the Red Sox too, who will have Anthony on a bargain deal for almost a decade. Even if all of his escalators kick in, the contract will still be a bargain when the next crop of big-name free agents start to sign their new deals.

Here are all the fine details of Anthony's extension, courtesy of Chris Cotillo of Mass Live.

Details of Roman Anthony's extension

- Anthony's extension will run from the 2026 season through the 2033 season, and the Red Sox hold a club option for 2034.

- Anthony's salary will increase each year of the deal:

2026: $2 million

2027: $4 million

2028: $8 million

2029: $15 million

2030: $19 million

2031: $23 million

2032: $25 million

2033: $29 million

2034: $30 million (club option)

- Anthony received a $5 million signing bonus with the contract.

- If Anthony finishes first or second in American League Rookie of the Year voting this year, he'll receive another $1 million per season from 2031-33 and another $2 million in his option year. If he does not place in the top two, his other escalators will start to kick in for the 2032 season.

In a nutshell, a top-two finish in the AL Rookie of the Year voting would get Anthony another $3 million of guaranteed money, plus an extra $2 million if the team picks up its option in 2034.

-A lot of Anthony's potential money is attached to the American League MVP award. The final four years of his contract will increase if Anthony wins the award or finishes in the Top 10 in voting.

Any MVP win would bump up each of the final four years of Anthony's deal by $2 million. He'll get an extra $1 million for each second or third place finish, an extra $750,000 for each fourth or fifth place finish, and an additional $500,000 each time he finishes between sixth and 10th.

Winning any MVP will guarantee another $6 million for Anthony, and his club option would increase by another $2 million.

-Each All-Star appearance by Anthony would increase his 2031-34 salaries by $200,000.

Boil it all down, and Anthony would have to finish in the top two of AL Rookie of the Year voting this season, win the MVP every year, and be an All-Star every year to reach the max value of the deal of $230 million.

In this year's the Rookie of the Year race, Anthony is going against a pair of talented Athletics infielders in Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson. But if he plays a huge part in a Boston playoff push, it should help him finish in the Top 2 of voting.

Winning multiple MVPs is no small task, let alone five or six. Barry Bonds leads all players in MLB history with seven MVP awards, and only 11 other players have won three MVPs. Shohei Ohtani is the most recent player to accomplish the feat.

But Anthony is betting on himself, and the Red Sox won't mind forking over another $100 million if the face of their franchise makes winning MVP an annual tradition.