Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox reportedly finalizing 8-year contract extension

Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox are reportedly finalizing a contract extension that will keep the star rookie the face of the franchise for nearly a decade.

Anthony and Boston are reportedly finalizing an eight-year, $130 million contract extension that will keep him in a Red Sox uniform through 2034, ESPN's Jeff Passan broke Wednesday afternoon. The deal also includes a club option, according to Passan.

"Roman Anthony's deal with the Red Sox will start in 2026 and includes significant escalators that could take the maximum value of the deal to $230 million," Passan reported Wednesday. "Depending on where he finishes in AL Rookie of the Year voting, it would buy out three or four years of free agency."

Anthony has been having an incredible rookie campaign for Boston since he was called up from Triple-A on June 9. He came to the big leagues as the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, and has lived up to the hype.

In his 46 games in the Majors, Anthony has slashed .283/.400/.428 with a .828 OPS for Boston. He had been leading off for Alex Cora, but the manager recently promoted the 22-year-old to the No. 3 spot in Boston's everyday lineup.

He's handled the pressure well, as Anthony has been on fire the last two weeks. He's currently riding an eight-game hitting streak where he's slashed .414/.541/.586 with a 1.127 OPS to go with three doubles, a triple, and seven runs scored. He was the hero for Boston last Friday night when he delivered a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning to lift the Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros.

Anthony sat out the last two games with back tightness, but will be back in the Boston lineup Wednesday night when the team goes for a three-game sweep -- and an eighth straight win -- against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park.