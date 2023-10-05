2 scuba divers found dead near Front Beach in Rockport

ROCKPORT – Police are investigating after the bodies of two scuba divers were found off the coast of Rockport.

The Essex District Attorney's office said the men went diving near Front Beach Wednesday morning.

One was found on the shore later in the day, prompting a search for the other diver.

The Coast Guard said a research ship recovered the second man's body Wednesday night.

Neighbors told WBZ-TV it's common to see scuba divers in the area.

"There's a lot of scuba divers here on this coast and they're out in all kinds of weather including getting in cold water," one man said. "It's awful. There's risk associated with scuba diving."

The identities of the divers have not yet been released, but the Coast Guard said one of the victims was 70 years old.