80s nostalgia shines in Beverly production of "Rock of Ages" musical

The energy from the 1980s is alive and well in the North Shore Music Theatre's production of "Rock of Ages."

The Tony-nominated musical features songs from Journey, White Snake, Twisted Sister and more, all combined with a story designed to make you laugh.

North Shore's music director Peter Leigh-Nilsen explained, "This is a show that embraces the ridiculousness of the 80s and of that time period and also of musical theater."

"It's campy, it's sexy, and it's a whole lot of fun," said Chelsea Williams, who portrays Sherrie, a small-town girl who wants to act.

Set in 1987 Los Angeles, Leigh-Nilsen explained that the show is filled with the excess of the era.

"Even if you didn't grow up in the 80s or you don't necessarily know the songs, it's still a great story and it's just pure silliness. The show is actually ridiculous," Leigh-Nilsen said.

"It's more of a rock concert than anything else," said Williams. "There are some really solid musical theater moments. There are literally jazz hands, but everybody is being challenged vocally."

Actor Nathaniel Hackmann explained, "The treatment of this particular Jukebox musical is definitely with an eye towards authenticity of style."

He plays Stacee Jaxx, a rock star modeled after some of the biggest names of the 80s.

"I definitely grew up with all of these records playing full-time and I'm so excited to get to do some of this stuff on stage, getting to sing Bon Jovi on stage and getting to sing Poison."

Williams said putting this piece on North Shore's distinctive stage makes a big impact.

"It's like you're in an arena performing in the round and it makes every song feel super dynamic just getting to play out to this massive house. It's such a unique experience getting to do it this way," Williams explained.

"Getting to do it in the round in this situation is just, it's magical, you know," added Hackmann. "The way that it is set up, every seat is a good seat. "

The musicians are right in the middle of all of it.

Leigh-Nilsen said, "We get to be actually a part of the action and have people behind us and all around us, and it feels really like you're at a concert, like an arena concert at a rock show in the 80s, so it's going to be fantastic. It's going to be fun."

You can see "Rock of Ages" at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly through Sunday, August 23rd.