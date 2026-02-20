11-year-old girl from Rochester, Massachusetts dies in Utah avalanche while on vacation

An 11-year-old girl from Rochester, Massachusetts has died in an avalanche while on vacation with her family in Brighton, Utah.

The avalanche began just after 12 p.m. on Thursday near Brighton Ski Resort, according to police. The 11-year-old girl, identified as Madelyn Eitas, was the only victim caught in the snow.

The Unified Police Department said that rescuers arrived and quickly began looking for Madelyn, alongside 20 nearby citizens and her family. But it was Madelyn's brother, Cameron Eitas, who "heroically used an application to locate her," according to police.

"Numerous agencies responded and worked together in an urgent and coordinated effort to care for the victim in attempts to provide life-saving measures," a press release from police said.

Madelyn was unable to be airlifted out of the area due to risks from the avalanche. She was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance in critical condition, where she later died.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family during this incredibly difficult time. The communities here in Utah, as well as the family's home community in Massachusetts, now have the important responsibility of rallying around the family to provide support, compassion, and comfort in the times ahead," Unified Police said in a statement.

Madelyn attended Rochester Memorial School, according to Superintendent Michael Nelson.

Nelson said that the school will be offering counseling for staff members and students.

"This is devastating news for our school community. We offer our sincere condolences to the student's family, friends, classmates, and teachers during this unimaginable time. Our focus at this time is on supporting those who are grieving and we ask that the family's privacy be respected."