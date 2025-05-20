MBTA will pay $5 million to family of Robinson Lalin, man dragged to death by Red Line train

The MBTA has agreed to pay $5 million to the family of a Dorchester man dragged to his death by a Red Line train in 2022.

Robinson Lalin was riding to work on April 10, 2022 when his arm got trapped in the door as he left the subway car at the Broadway station. The train pulled away and he was dragged more than 100 feet to his death.

Federal investigators said a short circuit with a safety feature prevented the train from stopping.

In 2023, Lalin's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the MBTA, saying his death was caused by "carelessness and negligence."

According to court filings, a judge accepted a settlement of $5 million last month and as a result the lawsuit will be dismissed.

The lawsuit accused the operator of failing to confirm that the platform and subway doors were clear of passengers before pulling away from the station. The suit also accused the MBTA of failing to inspect, maintain, repair and monitor its subway cars.

"Robinson Lalin died needlessly and tragically due to the negligence of the MBTA. He left children and an extended family that loves and continues to mourn him. What happened to Robinson could happen to any T rider, and it is the hope that this lawsuit will bring justice for his family and what happened to him and some much-needed accountability for the MBTA," family attorney Mike Mahoney said when the lawsuit was filed.

Lalin was 39 years old at the time of his death. He left behind two children.