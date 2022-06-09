Robert Williams was the X factor the Celtics needed in Game 3

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were big for the Celtics in Game 3. Marcus Smart had a huge role in the team's 116-100 win over the Golden State Warriors.

But the Celtics may not own a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors in the NBA Finals if it weren't for Robert Williams. The big man is still dealing with lingering knee soreness that has hampered him since his return from meniscus surgery, but on Wednesday night, he looked like the "Time Lord" again.

Williams was bouncing all over the place in Game 3, blocking shots on defense while rocking the rim on offense. Just his presence on the floor made a difference, deterring the Warriors from attacking the hoop.

Williams stuffed the stat sheet in his 26 minutes of action with eight points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks for Boston. He helped the C's dominate the paint, with Boston outscoring Golden State 52-26 under the basket. The Celtics also outrebounded the Warriors 47-31, including a 15-6 edge on the offensive glass. Three of those offensive boards were pulled down by Williams.

And then there were the blocks. He rejected a shot in each quarter, and as always, they fired up the crowd and his teammates. He rejected a Gary Payton II dunk attempt in the first quarter and swatted away a Nemanja Bjelica floater in the second quarter. He really got the crowd feeling it in the third when he blocked an attempt by Public Enemy No. 1 Draymond Green, and capped off his evening of rejections by sending back a Steph Curry floater early in the fourth quarter.

"He's been doing that for us all year. That's why our defense is where it's at, because the ability that he has to cover that paint and protect it," said Marcus Smart. "He's just continuing to get better with each and every game. He allows us to be better on the defensive end because of, like I said, his ability to protect the paint for us."

"It was huge. Not only the shots that he did block but the ones he altered," head coach Ime Udoka said of Williams. "His presence down there of course deters guys from driving. He was a big part of what we did. Staying big tonight, getting those 15 offensive rebounds and 22 second-chance points, those were much needed.

"We want to try to impose our will and size in this series. It's going to be a back-and-forth battle as far as that, but when we get nights like this from him and Al, obviously it pays dividends for us," Udoka added.

Williams is clearly playing through some pain, but he looked a lot more like himself Wednesday night. And if he can move, he's going to be out there for the Celtics.

"Just trying to be accountable for my team. We made it this far," Williams said after the win. "Like I said, obviously I had a discussion with myself, by pushing through this. I'm happy with how it's going. We'll worry about the injury after the season, but for now I'm still fighting."

Williams said that he felt a little looser than usual ahead of Game 3, but expects some more soreness come Thursday.

"It's been rough. Throwing everything at it. Usually it's more sore the day after the game, obviously, adrenaline going down," he said. "But we did some different things today, got on the bike a little bit earlier before the game. I benefited from it."

But the fact that Williams and the Celtics are playing for a title helps him put the pain aside once the game tips off.

"Yeah, for sure. Knowing what I'm playing for, obviously. Taking the risk of playing and getting this far, I've obviously got more work to do, but it's worth it, for sure," said Williams.

Williams gutting it out is not lost on his teammates.

"He's hurting, and even though he's hurt he still wants to get out and help his team," said Smart. "There's no guarantees that we'll be back here. [I told him], 'if you can go, we'll take 20 percent of you better than none of you.' He understood that, and he decided to go out there and put his big boy pants on and suck it up and go crazy."

While he did indeed go crazy Wednesday night, it will be interesting to see what he has in Friday night's Game 4. This is the only game of the NBA Finals where Williams won't have two days off before the contest. That extra time to rest and recover has made all the difference this series.

But don't expect Williams to take it easy. Not with his team two wins away from a title.