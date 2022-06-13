Celtics' Robert Williams upgraded to available for Game 5 of NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Robert Williams was once again listed as questionable for Monday night's Game 5 of the NBA Finals. And once again, the Celtics big man has been upgraded to available for the tilt.

Williams has been given the green light to play for Boston, which is great news for the Celtics as they look to break up a 2-2 series tie with the Warriors in San Francisco. Williams will be in the starting lineup and has no minutes restriction, head coach Ime Udoka said in his pre-game press conference at Chase Center.

Williams tweaked his knee at some point in Boston's Game 4 loss last Friday in Boston, though he didn't know when it happened. He was limping around for his final minutes in the contest, and checked out with 3:41 left in the Celtics' loss.

Williams saw 31:27 minutes of action in Game 4, which was the most that he's played this postseason. Williams scored seven points, pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked a pair of shots while giving Boston a much-needed presence down low.

In 15 postseason contests, Williams is averaging 7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game for Boston.