Robert Williams upgraded to available for Game 2 vs. Warriors

BOSTON -- As expected, Robert Williams is ready to roll with the Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Boston center has been upgraded to "available" for Sunday night's game.

Williams was the only player on Boston's injury report on Saturday, listed as questionable with left knee soreness. He's been dealing with knee soreness since returning from meniscus surgery in the first round, but has played in seven of Boston's last eight games.

That includes Boston's Game 1 win over the Warriors on Thursday night, when Williams scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots over his 24 minutes of action. He didn't play much, but he made a huge impact for the Celtics in his time on the floor.

"The days off have been beneficial. Part of it is keeping his minutes in that 20-25 range," head coach Ime Udoka said ahead of Game 2. "The low minutes, the days off, it's got him feeling better and you've seen a little pep in his step."

The Warriors, meanwhile, will be without Andre Iguodala for Sunday night's Game 2. The veteran was ruled out Sunday afternoon with inflammation in his right knee. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said that the knee swelled up on Iguodala at Saturday, and he's considered day-to-day going forward. Iguodala played 12 minutes in Game 1, his first action since the first round after he suffered a neck injury against the Denver Nuggets.

That likely paves the way for Gary Payton II to make his NBA Finals debut. Payton has been out since the second round with a fractured elbow. He was available to play in Game 1 but did not see the floor.