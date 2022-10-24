Robert Kraft surprises Patriots fans lined up to buy signature Nike sneakers

FOXBORO – Patriots fans lined up for hours Monday outside of Gillette Stadium. But they weren't there for the game.

Sneaker enthusiasts were waiting in the rain for a chance to buy a pair of Nike Air Force1 Flyknit RKK shoes. The sneakers are Patriots themed, included the initials of team owner Robert Kraft.

All proceeds from the sneaker sales benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Boston.

"The Boys and Girls Club of Boston has been the beneficiary of a few million dollars since we started just with this sneaker program. It's something we love. I can't believe I have my own RKKs," Kraft said.

The first person in line was there Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

"I'm excited. I flew from Los Angeles for the game, but I also wanted a pair of shoes. I've been here since 4:30 in the morning," one fan said.

Some of the Patriots faithful were rewarded for their dedication when Kraft himself came out to visit the line and hand out several pairs of tickets.

As for Monday Night Football, many fans in line were wondering if it will be Mac Jones returning at quarterback against the Bears or if backup Bailey Zappe will get the chance to continue his impressive stretch.

Kraft, however, wasn't offering up any insight on that topic.

"I'll let you tell me what's going to happen on that," Kraft joked.