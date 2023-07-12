Robert Kraft named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame for second straight year

BOSTON -- Robert Kraft did not earn enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year, but the Patriots' owner will have another chance this year.

Kraft was one of 60 semifinalists named Wednesday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the class of 2024, with Kraft and 28 of those other finalists being in the Coach/Contributor category.

Kraft is a semifinalist in that category along with K.S. "Bud" Adams Jr., Roone Arledge, C.O. Brocato, Tom Coughlin, Alex Gibbs, Ralph Hay, Mike Holmgren, Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, Eddie Kotal, Elmer Layden, Jerry Markbreit, Virginia McCaskey, Rich McKay, John McVay, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Carl Peterson, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Jerry Seeman, George Seifert, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, Jim Tunney, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

soon meet to decide which 12 of those coach/contributor candidates will be named finalists, with those finalists being named on July 27. After that, a vote will take place on Aug. 15 to determine one person for the Hall of Fame class of 2024.

Kraft was a finalist a year ago, one of 12 nominees for induction. But former Cardinals and Chargers head coach Don Coryell was selected for induction in the Coach/Contributor category, leaving the 82-year-old Kraft to wait at least one year.

A native of Brookline, Kraft grew up as a Patriots fan and bought the team in 1994. Since then, the Patriots have been the most successful franchise in the league, winning six Super Bowls.

On the player side, former Patriots wide receiver Stanley Morgan was one of 31 semifinalists in seniors committee consideration.