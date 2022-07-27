Watch CBS News
Robert Kraft a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

FOXBORO -- Robert Kraft is one step closer to Canton. The Patriots owner, chairman and CEO is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

Kraft is one of the dozen finalists up for induction, as voted by the Hall of Fame's Coach/Contributor Committee on Wednesday. The 12-person committee will meet again on Aug. 23 to determine which of the finalists will move on to the full Selection Committee for consideration as a member of the Class of 2023.

In addition to Kraft, the other finalists are: Roone Arledge, Don Coryell, Mike Holmgren, Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy and John Wooten.

Kraft grew up a Patriots fan and purchased the team in 1994. The Patriots have made the postseason 22 times during Kraft's ownership, winning six of the 10 Super Bowls that they have appeared in.

