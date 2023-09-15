Robert Kraft's new Air Force 1 sneakers throw it back to the Patriots of the 90s

FOXBORO -- There was a large crowd of Patriots fans gathered outside the team's Pro Shop on Friday morning, eager to be some of the first people to get Robert Kraft's new Patriots-themed Air Force 1 Nikes.

The latest rendition of the sneakers -- designed by the Patriots owner himself -- throws it back to the days of when Drew Bledsoe was quarterbacking New England. The royal blue kicks took inspiration from New England's look from the 1990s, complete with red stitching and a silver lace lock that has Kraft's initials (R.K.K.) above six blue embroidered stars, signifying New England's six Super Bowl titles.

"R.K.K." also appears with the Vince Lombardi trophy stamped on the tongue of the sneakers, and the Patriots logo appears on both heel tabs. This year, Kraft's Nikes also has a three-dimensional Swoosh logo on both sides.

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne was a big fan of the new kicks:

Kraft was on hand for the release at the Patriots Pro Shop in Foxboro on Friday, and took some time to chat with fans and sign a few sneakers. This year's sneaker marks the ninth collaboration between Nike and the Patriots.