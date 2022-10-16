Patriots owner Robert Kraft now married after surprise wedding in Manhattan

BOSTON -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a newly-married man after a surprise wedding on Friday night.

The 81-year-old and Dr. Dana Blumberg tied the knot in a surprise wedding at the Hall des Lumières in Manhattan.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg tied the knot in a surprise wedding. Allan Zepeda

Tom Brady was among the former and current Patriots that attended the wedding.

Other Patriot alums at the wedding included Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Devin McCourty, Richard Seymour, Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, Jerod Mayo, Mathew Slater, David Andrews, Ty Law, and Troy Brown.

Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft married Dana Blumberg last night at Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan. Guests included Tom Brady, Roger Goodell, Adam Silver, Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork and Jon Bon Jovi.



Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill all performed at the wedding. pic.twitter.com/sz93QmpUja — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2022

