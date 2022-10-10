Two people targeted by robbers after leaving Boston cannabis shop
BOSTON -- One person was robbed and another was almost robbed after leaving a Boston cannabis shop on Monday, according to police.
Police said a call for an attempted robbery came in around 11:40 a.m. The victim was near 235 Washington Street after leaving the Cannabist Boston Dispensary on Milk Street.
About 20 minutes later, police received another call for a robbery on Milk Street. The victim reported that $190 worth of marijuana products were stolen from them.
Neither of the victims were hurt. No arrests have been reported at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.