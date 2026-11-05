Rob Gronkowski says New Hampshire Election Day visits not linked to Turning Point USA: "It has been upsetting"

Why was former New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski visiting polling places in New Hampshire on Election Day? "Gronk" took to social media on Thursday to knock down claims that it was on behalf of the Charlie Kirk-founded Turning Point USA organization.

Gronkowski wrote in an Instagram story that "it has been upsetting and eye opening" to see what's being said about his appearances with girlfriend Camille Kostek outside polling places in the battleground state. A Daily Beast headline about Gronkowski reads, "Newly Outed MAGA NFL Icon Humiliated by Stunning Loss," referring to the Democrat's sweeping victory in the 2026 midterm elections.

The four-time Super Bowl champ and current NFL TV analyst for FOX specifically addressed online footage that showed him near a Turning Point tent in Goffstown, greeting excited voters and fans.

"In regard to the images and videos circulating we are not endorsed by or affiliated with Turning Point USA," Gronkowski said. "After stopping at Goffstown high school we crossed the street to greet excited fans yelling out our names before leaving to the next location. We simply took some pictures and I signed some things for them before leaving."

As WBZ-TV reported Tuesday, a Turning Point spokesperson said that Gronkowski was not part of their group, but did walk by their tent. Other celebrity athletes like Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather were also seen near the conservative organization's tents across New Hampshire.

New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte posted a picture with Gronkowski at the polls in Bedford, and a Republican running for state representative said Gronkowski signed one of his campaign signs. Gronkowski's visit caused so much commotion in Bedford that local police let the public know he had left and wasn't coming back.

Rob Gronkowski greeting voters in Bedford, New Hampshire. CBS Boston

Gronkowski said he took pictures with people from across the political spectrum.

"We cannot control what the media has made of it and running with - so we are here to shut down the false narratives," Gronkowski said. "It's disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait."

Gronkowski is not registered to vote in New Hampshire and does not have a history of being politically outspoken. It's still not clear exactly what brought him to different polling places on Election Day, where he told people that voting is important regardless of party.

"Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same," Gronkowski wrote.