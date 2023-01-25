Rob Gronkowski loves the Bill O'Brien hire for the Patriots

BOSTON -- When Rob Gronkowski entered the league in 2010, he joined a Patriots offense that was being run by Bill O'Brien.

A year later, the tight end had the best year of his career.

Clearly, Gronkowski knows what it's like to work in a successful offense under O'Brien, so it was no surprise that the retired tight end supports the Patriots' hiring of his former coach.

"Yes well, I love Bill O'Brien. I loved playing for him. I love the energy that he brings to the table. He has that niche to get you to go out and play your best football, to get you fired up, to get you wanting to go out on the field and get better every single day and make big plays," Gronkowski said on Up & Adams. "And it was just a great time when he was here for the two seasons -- he was here my rookie year and my second year -- and he was just an awesome football coach on the field and off the field as well."

Though the terms of O'Brien's contract won't ever be made public, Gronkowski believes the coach came at a high price for New England.

"I mean, that's who the Patriots had to get. They had to get Bill O'Brien," Gronkowski said. "And they got their guy. I mean, I'm telling you, I hope they paid head coach money for him, because you definitely had to. He was definitely in high demand, I would say, especially with being Alabama's offensive coordinator. But to take him from Nick Saban, I mean you've gotta be paying him the big bucks as well."

“His football knowledge is through the roof… I think [the Patriots] are going to definitely improve as an offense tremendously under Bill O’Brien.”



- @RobGronkowski



📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/uIcKZAkRnP — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 25, 2023

Though Gronkowski didn't play last year, he is certainly aware that New England's offense struggled mightily under Matt Patricia. He anticipates a rather quick turnaround under O'Brien.

"His football knowledge is through the roof, and I believe he's definitely going to restore the Patriot faithful on the offensive side of the ball, and he's gonna put his players in the best position to make plays," an excited Gronk said. "And he's gonna come up with some creative ideas and I think they're gonna definitely improve as an offense tremendously under Coach Bill O'Brien."