Rita Moreno tells New England Institute of Technology grads to never give up on their dreams

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Actress and singer Rita Moreno was in Providence, Rhode Island Sunday, where she addressed graduates at the New England Institute of Technology's commencement.

Moreno, 92, told the Class of 2024 that success doesn't always come easy or right away but it does come to those who work hard.

"What do you do when graduation doesn't result in immediate opportunity? Well, I'll tell you what I did," said Moreno. "You improvise and you wait. You do what you have to do but you don't give up on your dream. You keep on moving. You don't give up."

Moreno's career has spanned nearly 80 years and she's appeared in movies like "The King and I" and "West Side Story," where she won an Oscar for playing Anita. She also recently starred in the Tom Brady-centric movie "80 for Brady." Moreno is an "EGOT" for winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.