Massachusetts man drowns while rescuing son and niece from rip current in Florida

A Halifax, Massachusetts Army veteran and football coach is being remembered as a hero after family members say he drowned while saving his son and niece from a rip current on a Florida beach.

Florida drowning

It happened April 24 at Fernandina Beach, which is about 35 miles north of Jacksonville.

Family members say Joshua Curtis, 38, rushed into the water when his 6-year-old son and niece got stuck in a strong rip current. While he rescued the children, Curtis drowned.

Curtis, who is survived by his wife and son, had only been in Florida for several days. The family lived in Halifax, Massachusetts but would often visit his hometown in Florida.

"He's a warrior and he sacrificed his life for the children," said Curtis' mother, Dawn Wall.

Massachusetts football coach death

Curtis served in the Army for 15 years and was also a football coach for the Silver Lake Warriors, a youth football program serving children in Kingston, Plympton and Halifax.

"His impact on the Warrior family was immediate and lasting. His son had just completed his first year of football and Josh was preparing to take on the role of head coach for our Mighty Mites this upcoming season. His passion, leadership and kindness will be deeply missed on and off the field," the program said in a statement posted on their Facebook.

A celebration of life in memory of Curtis was held Tuesday night in Florida. The family is also thanking first responders who they said worked so hard to save his life.

"He was always joyous, I had never seen him without a smile," said cousin Chris Wall.

Joshua Curtis with his wife and son in a family photo at his memorial. Curtis family

What is a rip current?

Rip currents are narrow columns of water flowing rapidly away from the beach.

About 100 people drown from rip currents along U.S. beaches each year, according to the United States Lifesaving Association. If you find yourself caught in one, swim parallel to the shore until you're out of its grip.