Critically endangered right whale often seen in New England waters may not survive severe entanglement

A critically endangered North Atlantic right whale that's regularly seen in the waters off New England and Canada may not survive a severe entanglement, scientists say.

The 3-year-old male named "Division" was spotted by researchers from a plane off Georgia's Jekyll Island earlier this month with fishing line wrapped around its head and through its mouth. The gear is also cutting into its blowhole and causing "severe injury," according to government biologists.

Responders from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were able to remove some, but not all of the fishing gear from the whale. Authorities said future efforts to free the whale will depend on several factors, including its condition and the weather.

New England Aquarium scientist Heather Pettis said the whale's condition is declining as part of the rope is still deeply embedded in its head, and she is "very concerned for this whale's welfare and survival."

The right whale named Division, entangled in fishing line off the Georgia coast. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, taken under NOAA permit #24359

"Division's entanglement is significant and life-threatening," Pettis said in a statement. "There are multiple indicators that Division has been entangled for some time and that the entanglement has led to a worrisome decline in his overall health."

The whale was last seen swimming unencumbered in July in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, and before that it made frequent appearances in Cape Cod Bay.

This is the first time in 2025 that a right whale has been found entangled in gear, but experts say it's not uncommon during the late and fall winter months for it to be observed. Entanglements and vessel strikes are the leading causes of right whale deaths.

There are estimated to be 384 right whales left in the world. The population grew by 2% in 2024, which a report called "positive news" for the species.