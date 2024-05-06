Former Sports Hub co-host Rich Shertenlieb announces new show on Boston radio

BOSTON - Rich Shertenlieb, who left the top-rated "Toucher & Rich" show on 98.5 The Sports Hub in November, is returning to the airwaves with a new show on a different Boston radio station. He announced Monday that "The Rich Shertenlieb Show" is coming soon to classic rock station WZLX.

"Hey Boston Hey. I missed you," Shertenlieb said in a social media post.

There has been plenty of speculation about where Shertenlieb would end up after 17 years of partnering with Fred Toucher, who continues to host "Toucher & Hardy" on the Sports Hub.

"Lots of things we need to talk about"

"Boy oh boy are there a lot of things we need to talk about," Shertenlieb wrote Monday. "The least of which including how non-competes are the worst and should be totally illegal."

He also said he's worked for the last several months to put together a "great group of co-hosts" that have yet to be named.

Shertenlieb first came to Boston with Toucher in 2006, landing at the now-defunct WBCN rock station.

Changes at the WZLX morning show

With Shertenlieb moving in, the current morning show personalities at WZLX are leaving.

"First and foremost, we'd like to thank Pete McKenzie and Heather Ford for all the laughter, wild stories, and fun moments they have brought to Boston morning radio over the years," WZLX said in a recorded on-air message. "We truly appreciate them. With that said, we have decided to close that chapter of WZLX."

Longtime WZLX morning show DJ Kevin Karlson died suddenly last October at 59 years old.