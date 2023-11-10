Rich Shertenlieb leaves Boston's top-rated "Toucher & Rich" on 98.5 The Sports Hub

BOSTON - The "Toucher & Rich" radio program on 98.5 The Sports Hub - one of the top rated radio shows in Boston and the country - has ended, Fred Toucher confirmed on the air Friday.

Co-host Rich Shertenlieb has officially left the program. The two had worked together for years, bringing their show to WBCN in Boston in 2006. They had been in the morning slot from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. since the Sports Hub debuted back in 2009.

Fred Toucher (left) and Rich Shertenlieb in 2019. 98.5 The Sports Hub/CBS Radio

Their relationship had fractured recently and that was amplified last month when Toucher signed a contract extension without Shertenlieb. The two had negotiated their contracts together for years, according to the Boston Globe.

Shertenlieb then announced on Thursday he was no longer running the program's social media accounts.

HEY GUYS HEY. Well look at that, I finally have my own personal account. Someone else now runs the show account so you can follow and contact me HERE. I’m also on Instagram @RichShertenlieb . Retweet and tell a friend ya dipstick! #Dipstick pic.twitter.com/NvrIqtRi7j — Rich Shertenlieb (@heyrichhey) November 9, 2023

Toucher confirmed the end of their 17-year partnership on the air at the beginning of Friday's show, saying Thursday was Shertenlieb's final show.

"Rich is not coming back," Toucher said, adding that he's "extraordinarily excited" about the future of the show, which includes WBZ-TV's Dan Roche.

"The new show will launch at the beginning of the year," Toucher said. "What is the future of Rich? I have no idea."

You can watch Toucher's full comments here. There has been no official comment yet from Shertenlieb.