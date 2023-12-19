Rob "Hardy" Poole announced as Rich Shertenlieb's replacement on 98.5 The Sports Hub morning show

BOSTON -- 98.5 The Sports Hub announced Tuesday that Rob "Hardy" Poole has been chosen to be Fred Toucher's co-host on the station's morning show, replacing Rich Shertenlieb.

Toucher made the announcement on air on Tuesday, stating that Hardy was the one person he most wanted to be his co-host after learning that Shertenlieb might not sign a new contract. Shertenlieb left the show in early November.

Hardy will start on the morning show on Jan. 4. He's been the third voice on the midday show, "Zolak & Bertrand," and he's worked at the station since it launched in 2009. He previously worked at rock station WBCN, before the station format changed to sports talk.

"Ta-da! The cat is finally out of the bag. Congrats to everybody who kept this thing under such tight wraps," Hardy said on air after the announcement, jokingly referencing The Boston Globe story that broke the news on Monday night.

"Hardy is one of the most talented and creative individuals I have ever worked with in radio," Sports Hub program director Rick Radzik said in the announcement. "Teaming him with Fred was just a natural fit for our new morning show. I look forward to them providing great content and entertaining our listeners for years to come."

"I've known him for almost as long as I've known Rich," Toucher said on Tuesday. "I consider him a good friend. He's someone that I talk to and makes me laugh in my personal life. ... Starting on January 4th, there will be a new member of this show. And that person's name is Rob 'Hardy' Poole, who has signed a contract and it is official."