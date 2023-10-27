WZLX's Kevin Karlson dies suddenly at age 59
BOSTON - Boston radio fans are mourning the sudden death of long-time WZLX DJ Kevin Karlson.
Karlson spent nearly 20 years behind the mic alongside Pete McKenzie and Heather Ford with humor and classic rock. He helped to wake up Boston rock fans during their long running morning show Karlson, McKenzie and Heather.
Emotional co-workers announced Karlson's passing on the air Friday morning, inviting listeners to call in and share their memories.
Kevin Karlson was 59 years old.
