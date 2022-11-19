Watch CBS News
Rhode Island man charged in connection to rape in Boston

BOSTON -- A Rhode Island man is being charged in connection with a rape that took place in downtown Boston recently.

43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick, was arrested Friday in East Greenwich, R.I., by Boston Police on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse. 

Police said that McClanaghan was already wanted on a warrant that was issued on Thursday.  

He is set to be arraigned on Monday at the Third District Court in Kent County, Rhode Island, where he will be charged as a fugitive of justice. 

First published on November 19, 2022 / 5:49 PM

