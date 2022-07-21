Carles Gil set to participate in MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

FOXBORO -- Before hitting the pitch for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game next month, Revolution playmaker Carles Gil will be showing off his skills for the soccer world to see. The Revs midfielder has been selected to participate in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, the league announced Thursday.

Gil is among 10 MLS players who will participate in the annual skills competition against participants from the Liga MX All-Star Team. The All-Star Skills Challenge will take place on Tuesday, August 9 at Allianz Field in Minneapolis, Minn, followed by the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, August 10.

Click here to view the complete MLS All-Star Team roster and skills challenge participants. The participants will partake in the following events at the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge:

Shooting Challenge

Touch Challenge

Cross & Volley Challenge

Passing Challenge

Crossbar Challenge

Gil is an All-Star for the second time in his career. In 20 matches this season, he leads everyone in MLS with 11 assists and 67 key passes. His 29 assists since the start of the 2021 season are nine more than the next closest player, and his 177 key passes over the span are 41 more than the next player.

The Revolution are back in action this weekend with a visit to the Columbus Crew on Saturday, July 23. You can catch that match on TV38, with coverage kicking off at 7:30 p.m.