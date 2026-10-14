Turgeman scores 2 goals, Revolution beat Cincinnati 3-2, clinch playoff berth
Dor Turgeman scored two goals, Joshua Wynder added a goal and an assist, and the New England Revolution beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Wednesday night to clinch a berth in the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Matt Turner had eight saves for the Revolution (15-10-4). Carles Gil had an assist and became the first player in MLS history with at least 10 assists in six consecutive seasons.
Wynder, a 21-year-old center back acquired Sept. 3 on loan from Portuguese club SL Benfico, put away a header that gave the Revolution the lead for good in the 43rd minute.
Turgeman put away passes from Peyton Miller in the 21st and 51st minutes, the 22-year-old's first multi-goal game in MLS.
Tom Barlow opened the scoring in the 13th minute and Kevin Denkey added a goal in the 67th for Cincinnati (9-10-9) Barlow has scored a goal in each of his last three games and Denkey has six of his career-high 17 goals this season in the past four games.
Cincinnati had 59% possession and outshot the Revolution 23-10, 10-5 on target.
Up next
Revolution: Hosts Chicago on Saturday.
Cincinnati: Hosts Columbus on Sunday.