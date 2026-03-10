Man wanted after grabbing multiple women leaving Beachmont MBTA Station in Revere

Revere Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect who they say committed multiple indecent assaults near the Beachmont MBTA Station.

The police say on January 13, February 19, and March 7, three different women reported that a man appeared to follow them home as they left the Beachmont Station.

According to police, the man touched the women on their backside before walking away. All the assaults happened between 10 and 11 p.m.

Revere Police Chief Maria Lavita said that during one of the incidents, the man said "Why are you out here this late?" or something similar.

A man wanted for grabbing several women who were leaving an MBTA station in Revere. CBS Boston

Some T riders told WBZ-TV were horrified by the news.

"The guy is probably sick or something," Haris Hasimbegovic said. "He really needs help."

Others didn't take it quite as seriously.

"I'm too mature to take that," said a woman named Gina, who has lived in the city for a very long time. "When I was younger, I was more of a scaredy-cat but now my life is practically over, so if somebody tries to touch me, I'm gonna crack them in the head if God gives me the opportunity."

Police released a blurry surveillance video that only shows the back of the suspect. They are hoping the public will reach out with better shots of his face, or information on his identity.

And to any women walking in the area, LaVita warns to be vigilant, "especially now in those areas and that time of night."