17-year-old arrested in Revere Beach shooting investigation

REVERE - Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in connection with the Memorial Day weekend shooting near the bathhouses on Revere Beach Boulevard.

The teenage boy is facing gun charges that include carrying a firearm without a license and possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number. At this time, he's not being charged in the actual Sunday night shooting, which is still being investigated. Police said additional charges are possible.

A 51-year-old woman was shot in the legs and a teen boy was grazed by a bullet. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old surrendered at Boston Municipal Court Tuesday afternoon and was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing that's scheduled for Monday in Chelsea District Court, police said. His name is not being released under Massachusetts laws for juvenile defendants.

I-Team sources say the suspect is from Framingham and posted photos of guns on social media.

About an hour earlier in the evening, a separate shooting took place near Shirley and Centennial avenues at 7:11 p.m. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the lower body and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. State Police said the shooting occurred during a large fight and shots were fired into a crowd.

Police have said there's no evidence to suggest the shootings were related.