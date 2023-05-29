2 people shot, 1 grazed, near Revere Beach; State Police close beach

REVERE - Two people were shot and a teenage boy was grazed by a bullet near Revere Beach Sunday evening as fights erupted amongst the large crowds.

State Police said the first shooting happened in the area of Shirley and Centennial avenues at 7:11 p.m. The victim was a 17-year-old teenage girl, who suffered non-life threatening injuries. State Police said the shooting occurred during a large fight and shots were fired into a crowd.

It’s total chaos at Revere Beach. Two people have been shot. Large crowds everywhere. Our @wbz crew has witnessed multiple fights. @MassStatePolice & @reverepolice are on scene but clearly outnumbered. pic.twitter.com/aZFM05zhid — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) May 29, 2023

The second shooting happened at around 8 p.m. on Revere Beach Boulevard near one of the bathhouses. A 51-year-old woman was shot in the legs and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. State Police believe she was not the intended target in the shooting. A 17-year-old teenage boy was also grazed by a bullet in the shooting but declined to be taken to the hospital.

State Police closed the beach Sunday night to help restore order and break up multiple fights happening in the area. Neighbors said law enforcement was outnumbered.

"It's not surprising. They have a nice police presence here but it doesn't even deter these kids," said Richard Covino, who works by the beach.

It’s unclear if additional police agencies are on the way. So far police have been unable to control the crowds. @wbz pic.twitter.com/xrE0fGDAT3 — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) May 29, 2023

State Police do not yet know if both shootings are connected. They said several minors have been detained and are being interviewed but no one has been charged.

"It's like these kids are out of control," said Covino. "They think they're playing video games but they don't understand that it's real lives at stake."

"This type of violence will not be tolerated and we will continue to work with our partners to create a family-friendly environment at America's first public beach this summer," said acting Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe in a statement.