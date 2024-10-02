Watch CBS News
Respiratory infections on the rise in the Boston area. Here's when to see a doctor

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - In a new feature called At the Clinic with Dr. Mallika, she tells us about some of the trends she's been seeing her urgent care clinic.

This week, she says she's seeing a lot of patients with respiratory infections that aren't COVID.

How do I treat respiratory infections?

We definitely experienced a surge in COVID cases this summer and continue to see some here and there, but a lot of people are coming in with viral symptoms such as sore throat, cough, stuffy nose, body aches, fatigue, and fever, and they're testing negative for COVID as well as flu and RSV. There have always been other viruses that cause cold and flu-like symptoms including adenoviruses, rhinoviruses, and enteroviruses that we generally don't test for.

The treatment involves rest, drinking lots of fluids, taking over-the-counter fever and pain reducers like acetaminophen and ibuprofen, as well as decongestants, antihistamines, and cough suppressants if necessary. Most people will get better on their own within seven to 10 days.

When should I see a doctor?

And you don't need to seek medical care unless you have worrisome symptoms like severe pain, shortness of breath, chest pressure, recurrent vomiting, or high fever. Test for COVID at home and if you're positive and at high risk, call your provider. And to prevent the spread of these illnesses, go back to the basics.  Wash your hands often, wear a mask when around others, and stay home until you're 24 hours fever-free without medications and feeling better.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

