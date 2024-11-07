Keller: Republican shift in Massachusetts shows voters fed up with "wokeness"

The opinions expressed below are Jon Keller's, not those of WBZ-TV, CBS News or Paramount Global.

BOSTON - Massachusetts has long been known as a Democratic state, but the 2024 election showed a Republican shift.

Presidential election

Vice President Kamala Harris won the state's 11 electoral votes Tuesday, but former president Donald Trump improved his vote total from 2020. Trump won in 75 cities and towns in Massachusetts. Eleven of those communities voted for Democrat Joe Biden four years ago.

So what's behind the shift?

Saugus, one of those towns that flipped for Trump, is a great example of a longstanding reality here in Massachusetts. We may be a reliably Democratic state in federal elections, but independents are the dominant voters, and plenty of them, as well as a significant number of Democrats, are to the right of our liberal elected officials.

"In this two-year cycle we will have gained two state senate seats. We did that in a presidential election year which is often very difficult for the Republican Party," MassGOP Chair Amy Carnevale told WBZ-TV.

Donald Trump supporters dance during a Massachusetts for Trump 2024 election night watch party in Westport on Nov. 5, 2024. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Massachusetts Trump voters

It's no accident that voters in Massachusetts have elected Republican governors in seven of the last ten elections. Voters of all kinds have been feeling the pinch of inflation lately. And this year, controversial subjects like the influx of migrants into Saugus public schools, surely drove some local voters to vote for Trump, who made immigration his signature issue.

One thing's for sure - voters here and elsewhere are fed up with extraneous so-called "wokeness," policies that may be well-intentioned but often strike people as gratuitous political correctness. Real or imagined and exaggerated, that sort of thing is catnip to politicians like Trump who brand themselves as the antidote to wokeness.