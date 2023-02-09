Reports: Jaylen Brown suffers facial fracture, may be out through All-Star break

BOSTON -- Last week, Jaylen Brown was named an NBA All-Star for the second time in his career. But the 26-year-old may not be able to partake in the All-Star festivities after reportedly suffering a facial fracture on Wednesday night.

Brown was struck by an inadvertent elbow from teammate Jayson Tatum while the two players were trying to grab a rebound on a missed Brown 3-pointer late in the second quarter. Brown went down in clear pain and headed to the locker room, and he did not return in the second half. The Celtics went on to beat the visiting 76ers, 106-99.

Jaylen Brown to the locker room after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/IpVstONcK9 — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 9, 2023

The Athletic reported that Brown suffered a facial fracture, and The Boston Globe confirmed that report.

Both reports indicated Brown will undergo evaluations on Thursday, but the initial sense is that he'll miss some time. He may be out through next weekend's All-Star Game.

Brown is averaging a career-high 26.5 points per game and a career-high 7.0 rebounds per game, while also averaging 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season.

The Celtics will host Charlotte on Friday night before hosting the Grizzlies, who sit in second place in the Western Conference, on Sunday. The Celtics will then hit the road to face the Bucks on Valentine's Day, before returning home to host the Pistons on Feb. 15, their final game before the All-Star break.