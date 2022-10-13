Police seek van in 'reported kidnapping' of 8-year-old boy at Boston University

BOSTON - Boston police said Thursday afternoon they are investigating a "reported kidnapping" of a child at Boston University.

The report came in about 1:10 p.m. in the area of 700 Commonwealth Ave, which is the address of the Warren Towers dormitory building at BU.

Police shared a photo of a "possible suspect" van. The van was last seen near Charlesgate East and Storrow Drive, sources told the I-Team.

Vehicle Wanted for a Reported Kidnapping in the area of 700 Commonwealth Avenue https://t.co/tD3J1zlUZw pic.twitter.com/mZRXzdtDgI — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 13, 2022

The van is described by police as "a possible gray Mercedes Van with a white ventilation bubble on the roof and several stickers on the bumper, one being a yellow oval sticker."

Second Photo of Van Wanted in Connection to Possible Kidnapping pic.twitter.com/QANZiTETrw — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 13, 2022

Police told WBZ-TV that the child involved is reported to be an 8-year-old boy of Asian descent. I-Team sources said the person of interest is described as a white woman, about 5 feet 8 inches tall wearing blue cargo pants.

"The investigation is in preliminary stages and active," the department said.

No other information was immediately available.