Report: Optimism that Steph Curry will play in Celtics-Warriors Game 4

BOSTON -- There was some concern that Steph Curry might not be able to play in Friday night's Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics after the Warriors guard hurt his ankle late in Wednesday night's Game 3.

Shams Charania put those concerns to bed Thursday afternoon. There is optimism that Curry will be good to go come Friday night.

"It appears Curry won't need MRI, has avoided major issue with his left foot, and will attend Golden State's afternoon practice," Sharania reported Thursday.

Curry was dinged up late in the fourth quarter Wednesday night when he and Al Horford fought for a loose ball. Horford dove for the ball and landed on Curry's ankle with just over four minutes to go in the game. He played two minutes after the play, when both teams emptied their bench for the final minutes of the Boston win.

In his 37 minutes in Game 3, Curry scored a game-high 31 points off 12-for-22 shooting. He scored 15 points in the third quarter as the Warriors cut into a big Celtics lead, but was held to just two points in the fourth, hitting just one of his four shots.

For the series, Curry is averaging 31.3 points off 48.5 percent shooting while hitting 48.7 percent of his three-point attempts.