Report: Garrett Whitlock injury not deemed overly serious

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON -- When Garrett Whitlock left Sunday's start after one inning due to tightness in his throwing elbow, the worst possible outcome was feared by many.

But the outlook isn't too bad for the right-hander, according to MassLive's Sean McAdam.

McAdam reported Monday that Whitlock is likely to end up spending some time on the injured list, but the injury is "not being considered a major setback" for Whitlock.

McAdam added: "Internally, the Red Sox aren't concerned that there's anything structurally awry with Whitlock's elbow."

The 27-year-old Whitlock has already spent time on the IL this season, though he said the current issue is different from the arm trouble he suffered in late April.

Whitlock is 4-3 with a 5.23 ERA and 1.316 WHIP this season. 

First published on July 3, 2023 / 4:04 PM

