Report: Adrian Klemm joining Patriots coaching staff

BOSTON -- Last week, it appeared as though Adrian Klemm was staying at Oregon. But a lot can change in a week, as Klemm is now heading to New England.

Pete Thamel reported Monday that Klemm is joining Bill Belichick's coaching staff, getting a pay raise in the process. Klemm was reportedly set to make $850,000 at Oregon.

Sources: Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is expected to leave for the New England Patriots. Klemm is expected to receive a pay raise with the move back to the NFL. He’d served as Oregon’s associate head coach and run game coordinator this year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 6, 2023

Klemm, who was Belichick's first-ever draft pick with the Patriots in 2000, spent last season wearing three hats for the Oregon Ducks, serving as the school's associate head coach, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach. He was the O-line coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, after serving as an assistant offensive line coach for two years. He also spent time as an offensive line coach at SMU and UCLA.

The Patriots originally interviewed Klemm for the offensive coordinator position, though that job went to Bill O'Brien. Still, with multiple vacancies needing filling on the coaching staff, Klemm will seemingly be working with the offensive line.

The only other reported addition thus far has been Will Lawing, who's expected to fill the tight ends coach void left by Nick Caley's departure.