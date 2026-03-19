Reichel has goal and assist in Boston debut to help Bruins beat Jets 6-1

Lukas Reichel had a goal and an assist in his Boston debut, Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves and the Bruins beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Thursday night to end a two-game losing streak.

David Pastrnak scored his 27th goal of the season and had an assist. Viktor Arvidsson and Pavel Vacha also each had a goal and assist, and Fraser Minten and Jonathan Aspirot added late goals.

Fighting for one of the final Eastern Conference playoff spots, the Bruins finished in regulation for only the second time in seven games. They were coming off overtime losses at New Jersey on Monday night and Montreal on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Toews ended Swayman's shutout bid on a tip-in at 5:38 of the third. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots for Winnipeg.

Reichel came over from Vancouver at the trade deadline and was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old German winger Reichel made it 2-0 at 6:23 of the second period. Hellebuyck misplayed the puck behind the net on a wraparound, inadvertently knocking it out front for Reichel to swat in.

Pastrnak opened the scoring with 5:08 left in the first. He got the puck back off his own rebound, moved to the front and fired in a wrister.

Arvidsson knocked in a backhander off a scramble with 1:44 remaining in the second, and Zacha scored at 3:15 of the third.

After Toews put Winnipeg on the board, Minten had a tip-in with 4:08 left and Aspirot capped the scoring with 1:42 to go.

The Jets opened a three-game trip after an eight-game homestand.

Up next

Jets: At Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Bruins: At Detroit on Saturday night.