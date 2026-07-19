Fenway Park buzzing as fans enjoy longest Red Sox winning streak since 1948: "It's a miracle"

The only thing hotter than the Italian sausages and franks on the grills outside Fenway Park is the Red Sox themselves. Boston has won 13 straight games for the first time since 1948 after sweeping the division rival Tampa Bay Rays Sunday afternoon.

The turnaround is helping reignite optimism after what had been a bleak season for Red Sox faithful.

"The Red Sox are doing fantastic. It's a miracle. What can I say?" said longtime Fenway vendor Nicky "Peanuts."

Vibe change at Fenway Park

It's people like him who notice how the energy can shift when the Red Sox are playing well.

"I thought it was just going to be a drag all year round, you know, just go to work, but when the people are happy down here the whole vibe changes down here," the vendor added.

After a disappointing start to the season and the surprise firing of beloved manager Alex Cora, many fans believed the year was slipping away. Now, the Red Sox have climbed back above .500 and into the middle of a legitimate playoff race.

"As soon as they fired Cora, I was kind of like, well, this season's kind of a loss. You know, I kind of was just writing them off already," Stephen Jewell said. "To see them back in this position with some really good pitching and from a lot of those key additions made in the offseason, it's kind of like, all right, maybe we shouldn't just sell at the deadline. Maybe we should actually buy."

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is August 3. For right now, the fans say they are buying back into the team.

"I never lost faith in them," Bonnie Ingalls said. "They've got to keep going, they've got the momentum and they will do it."

"The Sox are back"

Despite the club's impressive summer run, not everyone is ready to celebrate just yet.

"I'm going to wait until September before I really smile," Bob Warner said.

"You know, if they keep playing the way they're playing, good. As long as they beat the Yankees in the end, you know, who cares?" Warner added.

For many around Fenway, though, the renewed excitement is enough.

"I think we can officially say the Sox are back," Jewell said with a smile.

The Red Sox continue their homestand with the start of another American League East series Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles.