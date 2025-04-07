Red Sox trade pitcher Quinn Priester to Brewers for outfield prospect, draft pick

The Red Sox swung an early season trade on Monday, dealing pitcher Quinn Priester to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Yophery Rodriguez, a high draft pick in 2025, and a player to be named later/cash considerations.

Boston acquired Priester last July from the Pittsburgh Pirates for former first-round pick Nick Yorke. He made just one start while in a Boston uniform, when Priester allowed one run over five innings in the final game of the 2024 season.

With Brayan Bello, Lucas Giiolito, and Kutter Crawford all starting the season on the injured list, the 24-year-old Priester was an option for the backend of the Boston rotation to start the year. But Priester lost out to Richard Fitts and Sean Newcomb, and started the season in Triple-A Worcester. He made one start for the Worcester Red Sox and allowed two runs off six hits over four innings.

When the Red Sox needed a starter for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, the team went with prospect Hunter Dobbins over Priester. In his MLB debut, Dobbins allowed two runs over five innings and got the win in Boston's 18-7 victory.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has made a point of boosting the organization's pitching depth over the last two seasons, but dealing away Priester would indicate the team is comfortable with its collection of in-house arms. He also got a nice return, including a high draft pick, for Priester from a pitching-desperate Milwaukee club.

After Monday's trade, the Red Sox have one open spot on the team's 40-man roster.

Who is Yophery Rodriguez?

In return for Priester, the Red Sox acquired 19-year-old outfielder Yophery Rodriguez, who was the No. 7 prospect in Milwaukee's system. He hit .250 with a .726 OPS and clubbed seven homers to go with 60 RBI over 110 games for Single-A Carolina in 2024. He's best known for his defense and was said to have the best outfield arm in the Brewers system, according to scouting reports.

In addition to Rodriguez and a PTBNL/cash considerations, Boston also received a Competitive Balance Round A pick -- No. 33rd overall -- in the 2025 draft from Milwaukee. The Red Sox will now pick four times in the top 100 at No. 15, 33, 75, and 87 in July.