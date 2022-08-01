Red Sox acquiring Tommy Pham in trade with Reds

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox were busy on Monday evening.

Just moments after news broke of the trade of Christian Vazquez to the Astros, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Red Sox had acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds.

Pham is hitting .238 on the season with 11 home runs, 39 RBIs and 11 doubles for a .694 OPS. In his career, he's a .261 hitter with a .796 OPS.

The 34-year-old Pham was in his first season in Cincinnati. He started his career with the Cardinals from 2014-18, before spending time with the Rays and Padres. He signed a one-year deal worth $7.5 million with the Red last offseason, with a mutual option for 2023. Pham has experience in all three outfield spots but has primarily played left field throughout his career.

Pham made headlines earlier this season for engaging in a fight with Joc Pederson over a fantasy football dispute.