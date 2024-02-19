Red Sox signing Liam Hendriks, though he likely won't pitch in 2024 season

BOSTON -- The Red Sox have added another arm ... for 2025.

The team agreed to a two-year deal with veteran closer Liam Hendriks on Monday, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. The deal is dependent on Hendriks passing a physical.

Hendriks, 35, underwent Tommy John surgery in August last year, after making just five appearances in his comeback from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Hendriks pitched just five innings last year (posting a 5.40 ERA), and he's unlikely to be able to pitch at all in the 2024 season.

"The real payoff for the Red Sox might occur in 2025," Olney wrote.

Hendriks is the second pitcher signed by the Red Sox this offseason who likely won't be pitching this year. The team previously signed Michael Fulmer, who underwent UCL surgery in October.

Hendriks is a three-time All-Star (2019 with Oakland, 2021 and 2022 with the White Sox). He was named the American League Comeback Player of the Year last year for returning to the field four months after announcing his cancer diagnosis. His career began with Minnesota in 2011, before joining the Royals in 2014. He was traded to Toronto ahead of the 2014 deadline, and he remained with the Blue Jays in 2015. He pitched for the A's from 2016-20 before spending the past three seasons with the White Sox.

Olney said the contract includes $10 million of guaranteed money, with added performance bonuses.