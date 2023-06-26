Move on up: Red Sox reportedly promote Ceddanne Rafaela to Triple-A Worcester

BOSTON -- The Red Sox aren't offering much hope in the big leagues. But one of the team's top prospects is now one step closer to the majors.

It only took Ceddanne Rafaela 60 games at the Double-A level to show that he was ready for the next -- and final -- step on his way to the majors. Rafaela was reportedly promoted to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

The promotion comes just over a year after the 22-year-old Rafaela was bumped up from High A Greenville. For the Sea Dogs this season, the outfielder/shortstop slashed .294/.332/.441 with six homers, 18 doubles, and 37 RBI. He also swiped 30 bases and was only caught eight times for Portland.

Rafaela has been red-hot in June, collecting at least one hit in 17 of his 19 games played. He hit .364 over that span with three homers and eight doubles, and was riding a six-game hitting streak where he was 10-for-29 at the plate.

Now Rafaela will set out to prove that he belongs at Triple-A, and if he shines at that level, a spot on the big league Red Sox may not be far away. He was expected to make his Major League debut in 2024, but a September call-up isn't out of the mix is Rafaela continues to live up to all the hype surrounding him.