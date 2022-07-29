Watch CBS News
Red Sox replacing Brayan Bello with Austin Davis as starter for series opener with Brewers

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON -- A change of plans will prevent Brayan Bello from making his fourth major league start on Friday night.

Originally scheduled to start, Bello will now be available out of the bullpen. Reliever Austin Davis will instead get the start for the Red Sox, who are hosting the Brewers for a weekend series at Fenway Park.

Bello has been given an unpleasant welcome to the big leagues, posting a 10.50 ERA and an 0-2 record across his first three starts, lasting four innings in each appearance. He had been 10-4 with a 2.35 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) in the minors this season.

Davis entered this season having made 84 career relief appearances without a single start, but Friday will mark his third start of the year. He has pitched two scoreless innings as a starter twice -- at Texas on May 15, and vs. the Rays on July 4 -- with Boston going 1-1 in those games. In 37 appearances this season, Davis has a 4.50 ERA and a 1.425 WHIP.

July 29, 2022

