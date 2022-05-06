Red Sox Placing Enrique Hernandez, Rich Hill In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) -- Just when it seems like things can't get any worse for the Boston Red Sox, the team has placed two players in COVID protocol on Friday. Enrique Hernandez and Rich Hill are both in protocol, according to multiple reports.

Neither player has tested positive, but both are displaying symptoms at the moment. To replace the two on the roster, the Red Sox are calling up outfielder Jarren Duran and right-handed pitcher John Schreiber.

Durran is in the Boston lineup for Friday night's game against the White Sox, batting leadoff. He has been on a tear for Triple-A Worcester this season, hitting .370 with a 1.034 OPS. Schreiber pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in two appearances for Boston earlier this season.

Hernandez, like most Red Sox hitters, has struggled to start the year. He is batting just .189 with 22 strikeouts over his first 24 games. The 42-year-old Hill has been pretty solid in the Boston rotation, sporting a 2.86 ERA over his first five starts.

The Red Sox open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on Friday night.