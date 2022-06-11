Red Sox place Garrett Whitlock on IL with right hip inflammation

BOSTON -- The Red Sox are down a starting pitcher for the next few weeks. On Friday, Boston placed righty Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his right hip.

Whitlock has made nine starts for the Red Sox this season, going 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in those outings. Overall, the versatile righty is 2-1 with a 3.51 ERA over 13 games in 2022.

With Whitlock on the injured list (retroactive to June 9), the Red Sox don't have a starter for Sunday's game against the Mariners in Seattle. Boston manager Alex Cora said a replacement will be named based on the team's bullpen use Friday and Saturday.

The Red Sox have won seven of their last eight games heading into their three-game series with the Mariners this weekend.