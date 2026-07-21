Red Sox fans riding high of 14-game winning streak: "Once in a lifetime"

Boston fans can't get enough of the Red Sox, who are on a potentially historic hot streak, having won 14 straight games. The team needs just one more to match an 80-year-old franchise record.

"We were there on Friday night, which was wild," Red Sox Fan Kathy Skinner said.

It was 80 years ago a Boston Red Sox team led by Ted Williams, Johnny Peksy, Bobby Doerr, and Dom DiMaggio went on a 15-game winning streak in 1946 that still stands as the longest in team history.

"We were there last night. The electricity in the stands was unbelievable," one man at Fenway Park Tuesday said.

Even the weather, which eventually forced the postponement of Tuesday's game, couldn't dampen fans' spirits.

"The energy is insane. Nothing can compare," one woman in the team store said.

The Fenway faithful were out early Tuesday at the gearing up for the potentially record-tying game. Unfortunately they'll have to wait for Wednesday, when the Red Sox and Orioles will play a doubleheader.

The first game starts at 1:35 p.m. and the second is slated for 7:10 p.m. If the Red Sox win both, they'll set a new record with 16 straight victories.

"Once in a lifetime, obviously. I always say to my grandkids, 'You don't know what you're witnessing," Red Sox Fan Jim Hathaway said.

With a potentially record-breaking moment in Red Sox history about to unfold, fans are excited to soak in.

"It's remarkable isn't it? It's remarkable," Skinner said. "The way they started, would you think they'd be here?"