Red Sox officially release Eric Hosmer, despite only owing him league minimum salary

BOSTON -- The Red Sox officially released Eric Hosmer on Thursday, six days after designating him for assignment.

Hosmer, 33, joined the Red Sox last year via trade -- one that involved the Padres paying most of the remaining salary on his contract, which ran through 2025.

Yet despite owing Hosmer the league minimum salary (from $720,000 in 2023 to $760,000 in 2025), the Red Sox DFA'd the veteran first baseman to make room on the 40-man roster for pitcher Wyatt Mills. The team acquired Mills via trade with Kansas City. Now less than a week later, Hosmer has been outright released.

The move would signify that the Red Sox intend to use Triston Casas at the big league level in 2023.

Hosmer batted .244 with a .631 OPS in his limited action (14 games) with Boston, as he dealt with a back injury. Hosmer has four Gold Glove Awards, a Silver Slugger and one All-Star appearance on his resume, though all of those accolades came between 2013-16.

The Red Sox traded pitcher Jay Groome to San Diego to acquire Hosmer and two prospects.