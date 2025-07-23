The Red Sox offense has disappeared again

All the good feelings about the Boston Red Sox and their 10-game win streak ahead of the All-Star break are fading. The team has now lost four of five out of the break, and its offense has gone quiet once again.

Boston mustered just one run off four hits in Tuesday night's 4-1 loss to the Phillies in Philadelphia, as Christopher Sanchez went the distance and struck out 12 to improve to 9-2 on the season. The defeat comes off the heels of a 3-2, 10-inning loss Monday night when Red Sox batters struck out 16 times against Philly ace Zack Wheeler and a quartet of relievers.

Yeah, it's been a lot tougher for the Boston bats against competition that isn't the Nationals or Rockies. Red Sox manager Alex Cora understands his team ran into a pair of stud pitchers in Wheeler and Sanchez, but if Boston has designs to make noise in October, they're going to need to hit good pitching to get there.

"Two of the best pitchers in the big leagues. That's the reason they're good. If we want to play in October, we have to find a way to hit those guys," said Cora.

It's been a wake-up call for the Boston offense, and the Red Sox will try to avoid a sweep Wednesday night when Lucas Giolito (6-2, 3.59 ERA) goes against Philadelphia lefty Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 4.29 ERA). Luzardo has been up and down all year and allowed four runs (off two homers) over 4.2 innings to the Angels his last time out, so the Red Sox should be able to do something against the southpaw.

Boston remains a half-game up on the Tampa Bay Rays for the final Wild Card spot in the American League. But as the loses -- and strikeouts -- rack up out of the break, the luster from the team's 10-game win streak has almost completely faded.

Red Sox offensive struggles

Boston's offensive woes have not been limited to the team's two games against excellent Philly starters. The Red Sox also scored two or fewer runs twice against the Chicago Cubs, making it four of their five games since the break. They're hitting a dreadful .194 and have scored a measly 10 runs. Six of those runs came over a two-inning span in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Boston hitters also haven't had many productive outs since returning. The Red Sox could open a wind farm right now, leading the majors with 55 strikeouts over their five games since the break.

Rookie struggles were expected out of 21-year-old Roman Anthony, but he looks lost at the plate right now. In his 19 at-bats since the break, Anthony has struck out 12 times. He's just 1-for-9 with eight strikeouts in two games against the Phillies.

The rookie isn't the only one fanning at a high clip though. Romy Gonzalez has struck out eight times in his last 13 at-bats, as has catcher Carlos Narváez. Unfortunately for Narváez, he's not only struggling at the plate, but behind it as well.

Another catcher's interference call

Another day, another odd and costly catcher's interference call against the Red Sox. While Monday night's interference gave the Phillies a walk-off win, Tuesday night's came in the first inning. Both were charged to Narváez, who leads the majors with five on the season.

Tuesday night's interference was much different than Monday night's though. With Richard Fitts on the mound and runners on second and third and two outs for Philadelphia, Phillies star Bryce Harper broke from third to attempt a straight steal of home. Fitts fired his pitch home and Narváez put down a tag, but his worst nightmare played out again.

Instead of a bang-bang play to end the inning, home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez immediately called Narváez for catcher's interference because he came out of his crouch over the plate. (The call was confirmed after a review.) Per the MLB rule book, catchers cannot step on or in front of the plate without the ball when a runner tries to score from third on a steal.

The play was more on Fitts -- who paid zero attention to Harper on third -- than Narváez, who was simply trying to make a play and protect himself with Harper barreling toward him. But catcher's interference calls have been common with Boston, with the Red Sox leading the majors with eight infractions this season.

"Just weird, man," Cora said. "Two nights in a row. Stuff I've never seen in my life. It is what it is. It's a rule. They checked with New York. They applied the rule. We have to move on."