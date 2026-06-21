Wilyer Abreu, Connelly Early lift Red Sox to second straight win over Mariners

Wilyer Abreu hit a two-run homer, Connelly Early gave up two hits and a run in six innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Saturday night.

Early (6-5) struggled in the first inning, giving up a run on two hits, but didn't allow another hit through the rest of his six innings, although he did hit three Mariners with pitches. He had seven strikeouts and two walks.

Tyron Guerrero pitched a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts, Garrett Whitlock went 1-2-3 in the eighth and Danny Coulombe worked a clean ninth.

Abreu homered off Seattle starter Emerson Hancock (5-4) with two out in the fourth, a shot to center field for his ninth of the season.

The Red Sox tacked on three runs in the sixth inning, with Abreu scoring on a wild pitch and Caleb Durbin and Marcelo Mayer hitting back-to-back RBI infield singles off reliever José A. Ferrer.

The Red Sox stole three bases in the game, with Durbin swiping two.

The AL West-leading Mariners dropped to 39-39, marking the first time they have been .500 since May 29.

Up next

Boston LHP Payton Tolle (3-4, 2.93 ERA) was set to start against RHP Logan Gilbert (5-4, 3.43) on Sunday in the series finale.